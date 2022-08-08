Cheyenne Arts Celebration Returns Later This Month

We're two weeks removed from Cheyenne Frontier Days, I know we did a lot of resting up with so much going on, we recovered some for Fridays On The Plaza, but now, it's time to look at the events calendar and figure out when the next big shindig in Cheyenne is happening.

It seems like a good time to get an infusion of arts into our lives and Arts Cheyenne is doing their best to fill that void later this month. The Cheyenne Arts Celebration is back for 2022 and we have some fun stuff to look forward to with this event. Not only will we have tons of art, but also, some live music.

When is The Cheyenne Arts Celebration?

The Cheyenne Arts Celebration is happening Saturday, August 20th at Lions Park in Cheyenne.

They have a pretty big lineup of music this year, check it out.

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers-Headliners

Proxima Parada

Audible

Olivia Frances

Bison Bone

Hells Half Acre

The celebration will kick off at 11 AM on the 20th and run until 8 PM. According to their Facebook event, they'll have these live acts "as well as tons of amazing art vendors, children's art activities, the Cheyenne ArtHaus, food trucks, beer, and so much more!!".

This seems like a ton of fun and just what we need as we continue our summer of fun for 2022.

Which of these bands are you looking forward to the most? Or are you all for the art and beer? Whatever you're excited about, it seems like they have a great time figured out for us.

Look! This Wyoming Ranch Was Once Owned By The Disney Family!