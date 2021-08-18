Arts Cheyenne will host the Cheyenne Arts Celebration this Saturday (August 21st) at Lions Park Amphitheater. The free music festival is kicking off at noon and will go through late Saturday evening.

As the Denver publication, 'Westword', points out, the unique lineup playing the festival this weekend represents a slight changeup from the 'cowboy culture' that Cheyenne has held traditionally.

Mike Morris, promoter and member of the board at Arts Cheyenne, talked to Westword about the cultural transformation that stems from Denver to Cheyenne:

It’s a very palpable shift...I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s like a cultural zeitgeist here, but if you grew up in Cheyenne, like I did, it kind of feels that way. There’s so much stuff going on that didn’t exist ten years ago...I lived down in Denver and came back in 2014...In the time I’ve come back, it’s astonishing to see culturally, and from a downtown-business perspective, how things have changed...I think a lot of that is influenced by the rest of the Front Range...There’s a migratory trend of folks moving to Cheyenne.

Morris continued by mentioning the talented musicians and singer-songwriters locally in Cheyenne, such as Sunnydale High, the Sean Curtis Band, and the Josh Gonzales Band who each play different genres, but are part of the foundation of the reshaped music scene locally.

He continued to mention the popularity of the hip-hop scene that has emerged in town and also eluded to the headliner for Saturday's festival. Denver rapper Trev Rich will fill that role. Onwuka and Trey Wrks are from Cheyenne while 2une Godi is out of Denver. They will also play a set on Saturday afternoon. Check out the full lineup below:

12:00 p.m. - Sunnydale High

1:00 p.m. - Onwuka, Dez, Trey Wrks, and 2une Godi

2:25 p.m. - Native Station

3:50 p.m. - Bud Bronson & the Good Timers

5:20 p.m. - The Grand Alliance

7:00 p.m. - Patti Fiasco

8:45 p.m. - Trev Rich & THEYCALLHIMAP

The lineup will make for a great day of music in Cheyenne put on by Arts Cheyenne. Check out their Facebook page for more info on Saturday's free music festival. Saturday's event will also consist of several art vendors, food trucks, and much more. And check out some of the fantastic musicians playing on Saturday just below. See you there!

