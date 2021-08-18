Drew's Barber Shop at 1030 East Pershing Blvd in Cheyenne has been a hidden gem for guys(and gals) wanting a traditional barber to cut their hair in the Capital City since owner Drew took over the business. When you walk in for a haircut or beard care, you're going to get a more traditional experience than most places, and that's a great appeal to their business.

Over the past couple of weeks, Drew and the gang have been slowly rolling out spoilers for their new location that will specialize in men and beard care for men. They first showed the building without being altered, cleaned up, or ready for business. Slowly but surely, the team unveiled what will be their second location at 1617 Logan Ave in Cheyenne, in the building on the corner of East 17th and Logan.

Here's the most recent photo that they have released on social media, showcasing the new digs.

Get our free mobile app

If you're wondering what type of beard care you can get from their newest location on Logan, here's how they describe what they'll be doing in their new digs.

Did you know that this shop will be focused on beard care and actually feature a bar with a beard tender to answer all your questions about the right product for your beard? We will have oils, waxes, blades, clippers and more for sale from some of the country's best barber supply vendors.

As a person with a beard, this is a really exciting service to check out. Not every place in town will cater to a beard, so this is a win-win all the way around.

FORGOTTEN: 7 Things You Can No Longer Do In Cheyenne

FLASHBACK: Found on Youtube - Cheyenne East High 1987 Video Yearbook