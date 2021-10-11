Cheyenne Blasted As Most Dangerous Place To Live In Wyoming

Leave it to social media to make absurd claims about safety. A TikToker did a video recently where he posed the question, "Is Cheyenne A Dangerous Place To Live". Of course, I clicked on it to see what this wackadoo had to say. I've been in the Capital city for nearly two years and have not had a moment here where I felt threatened or remotely uncomfortable.

I mean, sure, if you're a tourist, you're going to get a loving spoonful of transient and homeless folks approaching you, but they're pretty harmless. You can also ignore them if you don't want to be in that situation, they won't chase you down as they may in Denver or other larger cities.

Get our free mobile app

So this guy makes claims like Cheyenne is Gotham city. He used stats saying that on a crime scale to 100, we're at an 11, which means it's dangerous. Sure, compared to the rest of the state where people don't live, there is some crime, but the Penguin isn't getting chased down by Batman here, by any means. Here, check out the video for yourself.

If you didn't feel like clicking on that, I'll break it down. They went on to say that there is a 1 in 292 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime here. Sure, again, compared to the rest of the state, but I'm not seeing that much violent crime here. I see the police reports every morning. We're a boring version of Gotham City. Also, Casper was recently ranked lower in safety than Cheyenne in a study.

Maybe those numbers are just there for people to be discouraged to move here and keep people in Colorado? Who knows?

LOOK: Pictures of Downtown Cheyenne Then and Now

REMEMBER: Cheyenne Still Loves this Lost Hamburger Stand and Drive-in