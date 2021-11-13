Cheyenne Boy Released From Hospital After Vicious Dog Attack

Laramie County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

A young Cheyenne boy is home after 47 days in the hospital following a vicious dog attack.

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office on Saturday welcomed home Deputy Craig Lahart's son, Henry.

"We had the honor and privilege of not only welcoming Henry home, but escorting him on the final leg, and Henry got to turn on the lights and sirens," the agency posted on Facebook.

Henry was attacked by the neighbor's Bullmastiff on Sept. 27 while he and his siblings were riding bikes in front of their house.

He was airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado where he underwent multiple surgeries.

As of Saturday evening, a GoFundMe page organized to help Henry had raised nearly $22,000.

Laramie County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

For more information about Henry's story, check out our earlier posts:

