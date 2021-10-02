Kozak Campaign Collecting Funds For Child Attacked By Dog

Laramie County Sheriff Candidate Brian Kozak says his campaign will be collecting funds for Henry, an infant who has been hospitalized after a recent dog attack.

Henry is the son of a sheriff's office employee.

Kozak has released this statement:

Earlier this week a boy named Henry, who is the child of a Sheriff’s employee, was attacked by a dog and is in intensive care. All funds we raise this weekend will go toward Henry’s care. One hundred percent (100%) of donations and purchases of AR15 raffle tickets made in person or through www.BrianKozak.com will go to Henry. We will start tonight, October 1st, at 5:00 PM at the Bunkhouse. Come meet Brian and donate or buy a raffle ticket for Henry.

You can read more about Henry and efforts to help him here. Kozak, who is the former Police Chief of Cheyenne, is one of four Republicans who have announced they are running for Laramie County Sheriff in 2022.

The others are Don Hollingshead, James Barth, and Patrick Long.