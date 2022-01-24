Former Wyoming State Senator Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for former Wyoming State Senator Leland Christensen, who is currently in the ICU battling COVID-19.

According to Leland's son, Hunter Christensen, Leland was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 on Dec. 19 and has been in the ICU since Dec. 29.

Hunter says his dad "has been fighting pneumonia and complications from cancer and chemotherapy" but "his lungs have been making improvements in the right direction."

Get our free mobile app

"The doctors have told us that due to the chemo complications, it is going to be a long journey to recovery," said Hunter.

"At this time we are unsure how long it will take until he is back home in Alta, playing with his family, enjoying the beautiful outdoors and all that life has to offer," he added. "But we are optimistic that he still has much to do and many people to help in his future."

Started by Dana Mackenzie, a friend of the Christensen family, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $24,000 of its $750,000 goal.

"Leland has never been one to complain," said Mackenzie. "The long ICU and hospital stay, medical bills and treatments keeping him with us have like many families burdened them with medical costs that are expected to be in far into 6 digits."

"I like you want to do what I can to help relieve them of the mental and financial burden, if even a little." Mackenzie added. "All prayers and/or donations are deeply and sincerely appreciated by me, and the entire extended Leland and Anita Christensen family, and we all THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts!! The smallest prayers can move mountains!"

READ MORE: Inspiring Stories From the Coronavirus Pandemic