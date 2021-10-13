The team at Twinkle Twinkle Little Store is excited about celebrating small businesses. So much so that they've started a giveaway in the month of October for other small businesses in Cheyenne. They're doing a Support Small Business Giveaway.

This is a really cool giveaway they're doing. Here's the skinny, for every ten bucks you spend at Twinkle Twinkle Little Store in the month of October, you get an entry. For every receipt you turn in from associated small businesses, you get an entry. What do these entries go toward? A huge grand prize! You could next yourself a prize pack from tons of small businesses in Cheyenne.

The businesses that are included range from a ton of different backgrounds and services. You have everything from hair salons to food(Tres Amigos is great!) to flowers and more. The spirit of supporting small businesses is very strong with this giveaway. With the holidays around the corner, why not check out Twinkle Twinkle Little Store and other locations for gifts. That way, you'll be entered to win the big prize, you'll get to support these businesses AND, you'll nearly be done with all the shopping that you don't want to do in late December. Maybe send this to your husband. Either way, this is an awesome deal.

It's never too early to celebrate small businesses, you don't have to wait until Small Business Saturday, though, make sure you go then, as well. Let's help out our friends and neighbors and spend locally.

