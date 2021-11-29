Cheyenne Christmas Box Angel Event Scheduled For Dec. 6

The City of Cheyenne has announced a "Christmas Box Angel Candlelight" for Dec. 6 at Lakeview Cemetary at 7 p.m.

That's according to a news release from the city that was issued Monday morning.

The event is open to all who have lost loved ones and/or are grieving a loss. Event organizers are encouraging people who attend the event to bring a white flower and a candle to leave at the statue.

According to the release

''Based on Richard Paul Evans’ best-selling novel The Christmas Box, there are more than 120 Christmas Box Angel of Hope statues across the country. In The Christmas Box, a widow mourns the loss of her child at the base of an angel monument and discovers the precious gifts of life alongside a young struggling family that moves in with her.

Since the book’s release, demand grew for an angel memorial as a place to grieve and heal. The first Angel of Hope statue was dedicated in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 6th, 1994, corresponding with the date of the child’s death in The Christmas Box.

With the face of a child, upturned palms and outstretched wings, the Angel of Hope offers solace to the grieving. The angel stands as a symbol of hope and healing for parents and families who have experienced the death of a loved one.''