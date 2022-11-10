Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection

Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection

Getty Images

Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs.

The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting.

Get our free mobile app

"All eastbound and westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Dell Range Boulevard at Yellowstone Road," the City of Cheyenne said in a press release Thursday.

"All northbound and southbound lanes on Yellowstone Road will remain open but will be affected by traffic turning onto Dell Range Boulevard," the city added.

City of Cheyenne
loading...

Drivers are strongly advised to use alternate routes.

Those wanting to get around the intersection on the north side are encouraged to use Powderhouse Road and Storey Boulevard and those wanting to get around on the south side are encouraged to use Converse Avenue and E. Pershing Boulevard.

City of Cheyenne
loading...

The 8 Absolute Most Dangerous Intersections in Cheyenne Ranked

Filed Under: alternate routes, BHE, Black Hills Energy, Cheyenne, City of Cheyenne, Construction, Dell Range Boulevard, lane closures, major Cheyenne intersection, road work ahead, significant traffic delays, utility repairs, Wyoming, Yellowstone Road
Categories: Features
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Y95 Country