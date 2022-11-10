Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection

Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs.

The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting.

"All eastbound and westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Dell Range Boulevard at Yellowstone Road," the City of Cheyenne said in a press release Thursday.

"All northbound and southbound lanes on Yellowstone Road will remain open but will be affected by traffic turning onto Dell Range Boulevard," the city added.

Drivers are strongly advised to use alternate routes.

Those wanting to get around the intersection on the north side are encouraged to use Powderhouse Road and Storey Boulevard and those wanting to get around on the south side are encouraged to use Converse Avenue and E. Pershing Boulevard.

