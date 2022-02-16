Cheyenne Cruise Nights Announces Cruise the Legend 2022 Schedule

By now, you know who big Cheyenne Cruise Nights are. For those who don't, it's the third year of Cheyenne Cruise Nights as every week, they are looking to raise money for local business and non-profit organizations throughout the Cheyenne community. The Cheyenne Cruise Nights happen every Saturday evening starting in April and going through October. And now, they have announced their schedule for the 2022 calendar.

Cheyenne Cruise Nights took to their Facebook page to make the announcement for all the organizations they would be helping this year at each particular 'Cruise Night'. Every Saturday evening, the main strips throughout downtown Cheyenne are flooded with some of the most spectacular vehicles you could ask for.

Those out for Cruise Night travel down Warren and Central in downtown Cheyenne for each Saturday night throughout their season schedule. Prior to cruising around downtown, the vehicles meet up in the parking lot just off 24th Street, across from the State Capitol.

Originally, the idea to raise money was started in early 2020 to help support local restaurants during the pandemic, but now, the event has expanded into helping several charities and non-profits in and around Cheyenne. Over the past two years of Cruise Night, the event has helped raise over $80,000 just by collecting money in a bucket at each weekly event during the season. If you've ever been through downtown Cheyenne on a Saturday evening, you've definitely noticed the vehicles of all styles throughout the 24th Street parking lot.

Every Saturday morning on Townsquare Media's 'Car Gab' on KGAB AM 650 from 9 to 11 a.m., you can hear one of the event's founders, Nick 'The Motor Guy' talking about the event during its season and also featuring each organization to benefit during their given week. Now that the 2022 schedule has been announced, here's what it looks like:

