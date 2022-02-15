Cheyenne Expects Snow on the Same Night as the ‘Snow Moon’

If you've taken a look at the forecast recently, then you know that southeast Wyoming is expecting some snow for Wednesday, February 16th. That also happen to be the next day that a full moon is appearing. It's also known as the 'Snow Moon'!

Technically, the Snow Moon appeared first on Tuesday night (February 15th), but the moon does not become full until approximately 10 a.m. MST. Of course, at that time, we will be unable to see it. However, as soon as nightfall occurs, the Snow Moon will reveal itself, just as long we're able to see it through the clouds that are bringing the snow we're expecting.

As it says in the tweet above, the moon will appear to be full for the next three days roughly. So what exactly is a Snow Moon? Apparently, it is given that name of the full moon due to the fact that February is the month when the most snow is expected. It does NOT mean that it's snowing on the moon or that the moon is made of snow. That's not how it works.

It is purely coincidental that the forecast is calling for snow in our region tomorrow on the day when the Snow Moon is happening. Speaking of which, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a Winter Weather Advisory for southeast Wyoming, as snow mixed with freezing drizzle is expected. Accumulation amounts expected are between 2 and 6 inches of snow for our region of the state. The high temperature for Wednesday is forecasted at 27, with a low tomorrow night around 12.

But who knows, maybe if we have a view of the Snow Moon tomorrow night, it may look that much more majestic with the snowfall happening. Stay warm and stay safe out there, Wyoming!

