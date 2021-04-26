Cheyenne Fire Hydrant Flushing Project Underway

You may notice water gushing from fire hydrants around the city of Cheyenne starting today.

You may also notice somewhat discolored tap water. That's because a hydrant flushing project is underway, according to a post on the City of Cheyenne Facebook page.

Get our free mobile app

The Cheyenne BOPU says hydrant flushing serves an important purpose:

''Flushing helps to maintain water quality and keeps Cheyenne’s water fresh. This preventative maintenance allows crews to assess the condition of the water distribution system and fire hydrants. It also helps keep insurance premiums manageable for Cheyenne’s residents. Information gathered by crews is used by the Insurance Service office to rate Cheyenne’s fire suppression abilities. Releasing water at high velocities from hydrants scours and scrubs water mains which removes film and sediment. If left unattended, these deposits could eventually impede water flow, which can also reduce water flow for fire protection and may cause taste and discoloration issues. Hydrant flushing may cause your water to appear cloudy or discolored. Though not harmful, discolored water may stain laundry. If you find your water is discolored: Wait until the nearby hydrant flushing is complete.

Clean out faucet aerators or filters.

Allow COLD water to run through faucets or outside spigots until the water is clear.''