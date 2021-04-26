Cheyenne Trolley Set To Return

The Cheyenne Trolley was one of the nice things that we had during the 2020 Pandemic Spring and Summer that still ran, albeit at a smaller capacity, but it was something "normal" that still ran. The trolley is ready for 2021 as they're set to start back up May 1st.

The trolley tours in Cheyenne are some of the most fun adventures you can take during the year, from the regular tours in the spring and summer, to the haunted tours in October and the Lights Tours at Christmas time, the trolley has it's value to our city and then some.

The departures that begin on May 1st are strictly from the Cheyenne Downtown Depot and they'll run from May 1st to September 30th. While, departures from the Botanic Gardens will resume May 27th through September 30th, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. You can purchase tickets in advanced for the Cheyenne Downtown Depot departures here and for the later departures at the Botanic Gardens here.

Now that we know when the trolley tours are beginning, events like the Wyoming Brewers Festival putting tickets on sale and knowing that Friday's on the Plaza are coming, that must mean that we can go ahead and count on Old Man Winter hitting the pavement and getting out of here, right? Well, maybe, we're going into May, so we'll get at least one more snow storm just because. But, don't feel too compelled to put away those Bermuda shorts, summer is going to happen, I promise.