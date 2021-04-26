80 MPH Winds Possible For Parts Of I-80 Monday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 80 mph are possible for some areas of Interstate 80 until 9 p.m. on Monday, April 26.

Get our free mobile app

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''A High Wind Warning is currently in effect for I-80 near Arlington from now until 9 PM Monday and a High Wind Warning has been issued for northern and western Carbon County, including Rawlins, Shirley Basin, and Baggs for 10 AM to 6 PM Monday. Wind gusts between 55 and 80 MPH expected. High blow-over risk for light/high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor-trailers. For road conditions, refer to wyoroad.info. For the latest forecasts and headlines, weather.gov/cys."