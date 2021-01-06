Cheyenne Frontier Days Dedicates Barn 15 To Marietta Dinneen

If there is anything we could use these days, it's some fun information about Cheyenne Frontier Days, whether it's concert lineups or announcements, or great dedications to people who deserve it.

In a press release from Cheyenne Frontier Days sent to Townsquare Media Cheyenne yesterday, CFD announced that they have named the recently renovated Barn 15 after longtime volunteer, Marietta Dinneen.

Marietta Dinneen moved to Cheyenne in 1951 with her husband, the late William J. Dinneen, Jr. after earning a degree in home economics from the University of Wyoming. She was teaching home economics classes at Carey Junior High when she was invited to join the W-Heels organization in 1966. This group of women volunteers stages the historic vehicle portion of the downtown parades. “We are grateful to be able to honor Marietta and her years of service and dedication to our carriage collection today,” said Parades Chair Ruthanne Hubbard. “Marietta served as my mentor and taught me how to volunteer – she is the epitome of the perfect volunteer. If the world were full of people like Marietta, it would be a much better place.”

Aside from this being a great dedication to someone who spent a lot of their life working toward Frontier Days, the renovations to Barn 15 will help push forward to Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021. Speaking of Cheyenne Frontier Days, the annual festival will kick off on July 23rd. Mark your calendars.

