The University of Wyoming's Fleet Maintenance Services, which was formally known as the UW Auto Shop, has moved locations.

It is now at 2102 S. 15th St, which was formerly the site of First Choice Honda.

The hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 8 am-5 pm during the academic year.

Fleet maintenance and repairs can be scheduled by completing the Vehicle Maintenance Authorization online form.

