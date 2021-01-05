UPDATE 8:00 AM Wed Jan 6, 2021

I-80 is open, but conditions remain potentially hazardous along the Summit east of Laramie

MORE:

Original Story Tuesday - January 5 6:30 PM

It could be early Wednesday morning before a 250-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in Wyoming reopens, according to the Department of Transportation.

At this time, the eastbound lanes are closed from Rock Springs to Rawlins, both lanes are closed between Rawlins and Laramie, and the westbound lanes are closed from Cheyenne to Laramie.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, WYDOT estimated it would take crews eight to 10 hours to get the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie -- which was closed due to winter conditions -- back open.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road closures.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app