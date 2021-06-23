Cheyenne Frontier Days Implementing ‘Clear Bag Policy’

Cheyenne Frontier Days announced on Wednesday that they are adopting and implementing a 'Clear Bag Policy' for the event that runs from July 23-August 1, 2021.

Per their website, guests may only bring one (12" x 6" x 12" maximum sized) clear bag per person to the event. This can include a One-Gallon clear plastic freezer bag, such as a Ziploc bag or something similar.

Guests may also bring a small clutch bag, "approximately the size of your hand (5" x 7").

Additional clothing, if carried loosely is approved, as will diaper bags after proper inspection.

Exceptions will be made for medical items after proper inspection, the website notes.

What is not permitted at the event is as follows:

Clear bags larger than the aforementioned maximum size

Solid bags, backpacks, purses, fanny packs, or cases

Coolers of any kind

Luggage

Artificial noisemakers

Bicycles, scooters, roller skates, and skateboards

Fireworks

Outside food & drink

Illegal drugs

Pets (except for service animals)

Projectile objects

Weapons of any kind

The CFD websites states that guests are encouraged to bring only necessary items into the park and that they will be asked to take prohibited items back to their vehicles or to dispose of them at the park gate.

"Cheyenne Frontier Days regularly evaluates existing policies, practices, and procedures to determine compliance with industry recognized best practices," their site states.

K2 News will update this story as more details become available.