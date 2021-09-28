Leslie Jordan Will Headline the Ryman Auditorium With Lots of Special Guests

Leslie Jordan is headed to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and he’s bringing along some big-name friends. The actor, comedian and singer has announced Leslie Jordan and Friends: Company’s Comin’ to the Ryman, a one-night only event set for Nov. 30.

Jordan's Ryman concert will feature songs from his recent gospel album, Company’s Comin'. He'll be joined onstage by some of the artists featured on the album. Though the exact list of special guests who are coming along for the show is still a secret, the record features duets with Dolly Parton, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile, Chris and Morgane Stapleton, Ashley McBryde, Charlie Worsham, Katie Pruitt, Tanya Tucker and TJ Osborne.

Tickets for Company's Comin' to the Ryman will go on sale on Friday (Oct. 1) at 10AM CT. Visit Ryman.com for details.

Courtesy of Missing Piece Group

Jordan's Ryman show is part of a busy fall season for the actor, as he has also announced some television appearances. Jordan will host an episode of One Voice: The Songs We Share, which airs on PBS, that focuses on country music. He’ll also appear as a guest panelist on Fox’s The Masked Singer, which recently began its sixth season.

Though Jordan only recently entered the country music world, he has wasted no time diving right in. He launched Hunker Down Radio with Leslie Jordan on Apple Music Country earlier this year, and even recently made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry, when he performed with Vince Gill, TJ Osborne, and Charlie Worsham.

As if all of that didn’t keep him busy enough, Jordan also released a book, How Y’all Doin’ — in which he tells tales of his life in the entertainment industry over the years — in 2021. And in May, Call Me Kat, the show on which he stars with Mayim Bialik, Kyla Pratt and others, was renewed for a second season.

Lights, Camera, Action: See Which Country Singers Have Attempted Acting