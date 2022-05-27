The unofficial start of summer is here as Memorial Day Weekend is upon us! Not only that, but we are now less than two months away from the start of Cheyenne Frontier Days and the excitement level grows as each day gets closer. But it's not just locals in and around Cheyenne and the rest of Wyoming that's looking forward to the Daddy of 'Em All, so is the rest of the country. Especially since it's one of the 'Best Things to Do in the U.S.A. This Summer.'

The travel publication 'Travel Lemming' recently released their list of 'The 150 Best Things to Do in the USA This Summer'. Don't think for a second that Cheyenne Frontier Days wasn't about to show up. CFD made its way on the list hitting at #114. Sure, we could argue that it should have had a better ranking, but there's tons of awesome things to do this summer throughout the country. Knowing ours is in the top 150 is still pretty awesome!

Here's what 'Travel Lemming' had to say about CFD's spot on the list:

Cheyenne Frontier Days is one of Wyoming’s premier events, famed as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo. Enjoy nine days of Western celebrations, with concerts featuring headline country stars like Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and more. Experience thrilling carnival rides, the Old West museum, and dust-kickin’ rodeo events like bull riding and steer wrestling. The festival runs from July 22-31, 2022, drawing people from around the country and beyond.

We're well aware of what CFD will bring come July. And yes, it will be an absolute party so it's not shocking that the festival made the list. Wyomingites can also appreciate that we had one more Cowboy State related entry on 'Travel Lemming's list. Coming in at #64 was, 'Watch the Sunrise at Grand Teton National Park'. Travel Lemming said this about the entry:

Resembling a western movie backdrop, Grand Teton National Park makes you swell with all-American pride. Homesteaders, fur trappers, and good ‘ol fashioned cowboys once galloped their horses through these parts. While a few of their log-built structures still stand, the Teton Range is now a paradise for modern adventurers. Fishing, boating, hiking, and biking are today’s popular activities. Mountaineering is another noteworthy sport as Grand Teton, the tallest peak in the park, is a bucket list ascent.

It's no wonder Wyoming gets so much tourism during the summer months. We have two of the top 150 best things to do in the entire country right here in the Cowboy State.

