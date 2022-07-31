Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results For July 30

Here are the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results For Saturday, July 30, 2022:

Bareback Riding: 1, (tie) Jacek Lane Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., on Smith Pro Rodeo’s Neurotic Toddy; Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah on Sankey Pro Rodeo’s & Phenom Genetics’ Mustard; and Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Montana on Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics’ Outlaw tunes, 85.5 points and $2,429 each. 4, (tie) Evan Keler Betony, Tonalea, Ariz., and Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 85, $911. 6, (tie) Yance Day, Tahlequah, Okla.; Bronc Marriott, Woods Cross, Utah and Ty Pope, Marshall, Mo., 84, $160.

 

Breakaway:  1, Alli Masters, Leon, Iowa, 4.2 seconds, $6,088. 2, Bradi Good, Abilene, Texas, 4.4, $4,612. 3, Macy Young, Whittmann, Ariz., 4.8, $3,321. 4, Jennifer Canik, Iowa, La., 5.2, $2,214. 5, Rheagan Cotton, Fairfield, Texas, 5.3, $1,291. 6, Devan McAdow, Hyannis, Neb., 5.9, $922.

 

Tie Down Roping: 1, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, 10.7, $5,200. 2, Hudson Wallace, George West, Texas, 11.0, $4,300. 3, Blake Ash, Aurora, Mo., 11.5, $3,400. 4, Kase Bacque, Huntsville, Texas, 12.2, $2,500. 5, Trenton Smith, Bigfoot, Texas, 13.1, $1,600. 6, (tie) *Trent Creager, Stillwater, Okla., and Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 13.8, $450 each. *advances based on tie-breaker.

 

Rookie Saddle Bronc: (Round 1) 1, Isaac Richard, Eunice, La., 83 points on Korkow Rodeo’s Prairie Worm, $1,252. 2, Chance West, Chino Valley, Ariz., 80, $941. 3, (tie) Rowdy Dunklin, Cheyenne, Wyo., and Cable Wareham, Whiting, Kan., 79, $564 each. 5, (tie) Denton Ward, Goodwell, Okla., and Clancy Glenn, Parma, Idaho, 77, $226 each. (Round 2): 1, Reed Neely, Sanger, Calif., 8 on Korkow Rodeo’s What Feathers, $1,242. 2, Ira Dickinson, Rock Springs, Wyo., 81, $941. 3, Carson Bingham, Rigby, Idaho, 77, $677. 4, Lavern Borntreger, Elsmere, Neb., 76, $451. (Total on two): 1, Wareham, 154, $1,242. 2, Q McWhorter, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 150, $941. 3, Bingham, 149, $677. 4, Dunklin, 147, $451. 5, (tie) Jacob Benham, Dodge City, Kan., and Dickinson, 146, $226 each.

 

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Q Taylor, Casper, Wyoming, 86 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s 86, $3,051. 2, Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho, 84, $2,312. 3, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 83.5, $1,664. 4, Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., 83, $1,110. 5, Will Pollock, Utopia, Texas, 82.5, $647. 6, Weston Patterson, Waverly, Kan., and Tanner Butner, Daniel, Wyo., 82 and $231 each.

 

Team Roping: 1, Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City and Tanner Braden, Dewey, Okla., 8.7 seconds, $5,200. 2, Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 9.1, $4,300. 3, Turner Harris, Killdeer, N.D., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb., 9.3, $3,400. 4, Brayden Parker and Dustin Searcy, Scottsdale, Ariz., 11.0, $2,500. 5, Britt Williams, Hammond, Mont., and Cayden Cox, Arroyo Grande, Calif., 18.0, $1,600. 6, Rio Nutter, Rapid City, S.D., and Daine McNenny, Hereford, S.D., 18.0, $900.

 

Steer Wrestling: 1, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 6.9 seconds, $4,060. 2, Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., 7.2, $3,360. 3, Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont., 7.6, $2,660. 4, Mason Couch, Bronaugh, Mo., 7.9, $1,960. 5, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 8.9, $1,260. 6, Denton Good, Long Valley, S.D., 9.1, $700.

 

Barrel Racing: 1, Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., 17.16 seconds, $5,120. 2, Taycie Matthews, Wynne, Ark., 17.28, $4,237. 3, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 17.36, $3,354. 4, Rachelle Riggers, Lewiston, Idaho, 17.47, $2,472. 5, Presley Smith, Danham Springs, La., 17.50, $1,589. 6, Lisa Lockhart, Oehlrichs, S.D., 17.67, $883.

 

Bull Riding: (five rides) 1, Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, 89.5 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Paradise, $3,181. 2, Shad Winn, Nephi, Utah, 86, $2,105. 3, Dawson Gleaves, Amarillo, Texas, 83, $1,216. 4, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 82, $1,216. 5, Jared Parsonage, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, Canada, 80.5, $748.

 

 

 

 

 

