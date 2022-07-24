Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results From Saturday, July 23

Here are the unofficial rodeo results from Saturday, July 23 at Cheyenne Frontier Days:

 Bareback Riding: 1, Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, 88 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Knight Mare, $2,447. 2, Ty Pope, Marshall, Mo., 86, $1,835. 3, (tie) Tim O’ Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, and Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, 84.5, $917 each.

 

Breakaway Roping: 1, Angie Green, Huntsville, Texas, 3.9 seconds, $2,951. 2. Rheagan Cotton, Fairfield, Texas, 4.3, $2,213. 3, (tie) Sierra Galusha, Warrensburg, N.Y., and Alli Masters, Leon, Iowa, 4.8, $1,106 each.

 

Tie Down Roping: Blake Ash, Aurora, Mo., 12.9 seconds, $2,000. 2, Kase Bacque, Huntsville, Texas, 13.3, $1,500. 3, Kalai Nobriga, Kealakekua, Hawaii, 13.6, $1,000. 4, Jade Lyon, Meadow, S.D., 13.7, $500.

 

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: Results Pending

 

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 87 points on Andrew Rodeo’s Cracker Jack, $2,345. 2, (tie) Tanner Butner, Daniel, Wyo., and Q Taylor, Casper, Wyo., 83.5, $1,47 each. 4, Kolby Wanchuck, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 82.5, $294.

 

Team Roping: 1, Rio Nutter, Rapid City, S.D., and Daine A McNenny, Hereford, S.D., 10.4 seconds, $2,000 each. 2, Jon Peterson, and Levi O’ Keeffe, Belle Fourche, S.D., 10.7, $1,500 each. 3, Britt Williams, Hammond, Mont., and Cayden Cox, Arroyo, Ariz., 11.6, $1,000 each. 4, Brayden Parker and Dustin Searcy, Scottsdale, Ariz., 13.0, $500 each.

 

Steer Wrestling: 1, Denard Butler, Checotah, Okla., 6.5, $2,000. 2, Walt Arnold, Coleman, Texas, 6.7, $1,500. 3, Colten Leech, 6.8, $1,000. 4, Emmett Edler, State Center, Iowa, 7.0, $500.

 

Barrel Racing: 1, Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., 17.38 seconds, $2,353. 2, Paige Jones, Wayne, Okla., 17.50, $1,765. 3, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 17.67, $1,176. 4, Michelle Merrick, Las Vegas, Nev., 17.82, $588.

 

Bull Riding: 1, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 87.5 points on Smith Pro Rodeo’s Roullette, $2,397. 2, Colton Kelly, Rhome, Texas, 87, $1,797. 3, Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, 86.5, $1,797. 4, Keith Gleaves, Amarillo, Texas, 85, $599.

