Cheyenne is Among Top U.S. Cities for Thrift Shopping

These days, everyone seems to be doing everything they can to save on spending money given things like inflation and high gas prices. One way people are doing what they can to save a dime is to venture out to their favorite vintage thrift stores. And wouldn't you know it, Cheyenne, and the rest of Wyoming for that matter, happens to be one of the top hotspots in the U.S. for thrift stores.

In one the more random studies for Cheyenne and the rest of the state to show up at the top of the list for, the capital city made it into the top five on the list with some of the much more populated cities and states in the country.

It seems that Wyoming finished 4th overall on the list of 'thriftiest states' and Cheyenne's abundance of thrift shops was noted as a big reason why. The fashion/pop-culture publication 'Nasty Gal' were the ones who posted their research when it comes to the top thrift store cities. Here's what they had to say about Wyoming and Cheyenne's ranking:

Nearly 4/10 people in Wyoming searched for ‘eBay’ last year, the highest search volume of all 50 US states and Wyomingites were also the top searchers for ‘thrift shop’. This love of pre-owned fashion and vintage eras is clear to see in most populated city, Cheyenne, as you can visit a number of thrift stores such as Plato’s Closet. Priding themselves on affordable style, any lover of vintage and bargain clothing should take a trip.

Look at us making an impact in the thrift store national ranks!

Finishing ahead of Cheyenne, WY on the list were New York City, NY, Portland, OR, and Los Angeles, CA. We finished ahead of Boston, MA to round out the top five 'thriftiest' cities.

Who knew that we're pretty thrifty here in the capital city (that unintentionally rhymed).

