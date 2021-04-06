Cheyenne is Hosting the 2021 Jackalope Jump

Saturday, April 17th, the Cheyenne Jackalope Jump fundraiser is happening in Lions Park! The event will benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes throughout the entire state.

In recent years, the Jackalope Jump challenges Wyomingites to bravely take a jump into freezing waters around the state. The funds raised for the event have gone towards supporting about 1,800 athletes across the state of Wyoming. Participants, whether it's individuals, organizations or businesses will raise money for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes and then take on the challenge of facing freezing cold water.

At the Jackalope Jump , you can dunk, soak, dip, or splash in the cold water to help raise funds to support Special Olympics Wyoming. Each jump is organized by Special Olympics Wyoming volunteers. You can register for the event today at SOWY.org. Not to mention, all jumpers raising a minimum of $100 get a free Jackalope Jump t-shirt and towel. You can't go wrong with getting some swag at an event that's intended for a great cause.

Special Olympics Wyoming has dedicated itself to help its athletes with year-round training, athletic competition and more to help those with intellectual disabilities. The organization helps create opportunities that help those individuals develop physical fitness while demonstrating courage and experiencing friendship and joy throughout all of it while realizing their potential.

Registration for the Cheyenne Jackalope Jump begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17th. The jump begins at 10:45 a.m. For more info on the event and to sign up, you can check out the link here. Have fun and do your best to stay warm!