Fire Truck Pull Teams to Duke It Out for Special Olympics Wyoming

Cheyenne-area law enforcement agencies are gearing up for their annual Fire Truck Pull, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.

The event goes down next Saturday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. in the Town & Country Supermarket Liquors parking lot at 516 S. Greeley Highway.

Teams of 10 will be competing in three divisions --Women's, Regular Pull and Iron Man -- to see who can pull a fire truck 20 gut-wrenching feet in the fastest time.

The cost to compete is $250 per team. For detailed information or to join, go to https://sowy.org/truck-pull.

