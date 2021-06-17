Special Olympics Wyoming ‘Flame of Hope’ Passes Through Cheyenne

Local law enforcement officers teamed up with cadets from F.E. Warren Air Force Base Thursday morning to run the Special Olympics Wyoming “Flame of Hope” through Cheyenne.

The roughly three-mile run started near the Wyoming State Capitol Building and made its way down Randall Avenue and onto the base before making its way back.

Laramie County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Cathy Bisiar, Director of the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run, says law enforcement agencies from throughout the state have been carrying the torch in legs to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.

Since its inception 40 years ago, LETR has raised almost $900 million.