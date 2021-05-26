Cheyenne is the 3rd Best City in America for Summer Jobs

While things continue to get back to normal throughout the country, more and more people are looking to get out and do things such as dining, some form of local entertainment, and tourism. Of course, for these things to occur, there need to be employees to help serve you for any of those, which means there are plenty of summer jobs needed and it turns out that Cheyenne is a great place for them.

Opportunities are more widely available in some places than others and the pay is certainly not the same in all cities either. If you happen to notice around Cheyenne, there are plenty of signs that say 'Now Hiring'. Recently, WalletHub took a lot at what the best cities in the country were for summer jobs and as a result, Cheyenne ranked as the 3rd best city in the entire country.

The study took into consideration several determining factors such as the median income of part-time workers, availability of summer jobs, and also current Covid-19 cases, among others. There were a total of 23 determining factors researched in the study that earned Cheyenne a composite score that happened to be the 3rd best score overall out of over 180 cities, only behind only Scottsdale, AZ, and Bismarck, ND finishing 1st and 2nd, respectively.

Get our free mobile app

One of the broader categories in the study also showed Cheyenne as finishing 3rd for 'Youth Job Market'. Here are some other key determining factors that helped Cheyenne's overall score in the research:

Finding a Summer Job in Cheyenne (1=Best; 91=Avg.):

18 th – Availability of Summer Jobs

– Availability of Summer Jobs 14 th – Availability of Internships

– Availability of Internships 12 th – Median Income of Part-Time Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Income of Part-Time Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 5 th – Rental Price as Share of Median Income

– Rental Price as Share of Median Income 14 th – Labor-Force Participation Rate of Population Aged 16 to 24

– Labor-Force Participation Rate of Population Aged 16 to 24 31st – % of Population Aged 16 to 24

Again, those rankings are out of more than 180 cities in the country, and they are each certainly more favorable that pushed us toward the top of the rankings as opposed to lower in the rankings.

Casper, WY also had a solid showing on the list at 41st overall. For 'Social Environment & Affordability,' they ranked 22nd to help out their overall score. Just to the south in Denver, they finished 34th overall for summer jobs. To see where all other cities ranked, check out the map below.

In terms of the region, it seems that the West is a good spot to look for a summer job, especially in Cheyenne.