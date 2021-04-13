Today, federal agencies called for a pause in the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine for Covid-19. As a result, an alternative vaccine will be offered to residents that have signed up for this Friday's local vaccination clinic from the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department scheduled for this coming Friday.

The clinic had originally planned to use the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. However, after reports of six total recipients of that particular vaccine developing rare blood clot disorders, those that signed up for the clinic can still receive the Pfizer vaccine during their scheduled appointment or be placed on a waiting list to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, once it is again available for distribution.

Approximately 500 people had previously signed up for Friday's clinic, which is scheduled to be held at the department's new site at 614 S. Greeley Highway in Cheyenne. Those in Laramie County that are looking to be vaccinated should be able to get their vaccine even if not through Johnson & Johnson as Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Executive Director Kathy Emmons told Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday (April 13th):

We do have a significant amount of vaccine in the community, so switching over to Pfizer will not be a problem...We’re in a good place with stock,” Emmons added. “In fact, I would like to be able to get more people coming in to get vaccinated. We’re kind of seeing a little bit of a drop off, which is happening all around the country.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, approximately 18.9 percent of residents in Laramie County have been fully vaccinated, as of Tuesday, which also includes more than half of the county's seniors ages 65 or older at around 52.7 percent.

The two other federally approved vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna, are readily available and being offered at several locations throughout Laramie County. For those wishing to be vaccinated, the full list of where it can be obtained can be found at the link here.