Cheyenne, Laramie Could See 7 Inches Of Snow With Next Storm

Southeast Wyoming is digging out from a storm that left several inches of snow in most areas, but another winter storm is on the way.

''Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountain Ranges starting late tonight as 1 to 3 feet of snow is possible through early Saturday. Additionally, areas outside of the mountains including Rawlins, Laramie, and Cheyenne could see 4 to 7 inches of snow from late Thursday afternoon through Friday and therefore a Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Strong winds creating blowing snow and poor visibility is also possible along I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins with gust up to 50 MPH. Travel impacts are likely with this storm."