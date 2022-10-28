In a release sent by The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) on Thursday, they would like to remind motorists to be alert when approaching and driving on icy bridge decks, overpasses, and ramps with the temperatures getting colder.

Driving surfaces on bridges can freeze sooner than the rest of the roadway. This is due to the elevated roadways not being insulated. This is especially true in the early morning and late evening hours.

On Monday, October 24th, WHP Troopers responded to five motor vehicle crashes with injuries within an hour on the Interstate 25 corridor in Casper. Most of these crashes were due to icy bridge decks.

With the temperatures getting colder and winter approaching, please do not use cruise control and leave adequate stopping distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Make sure to also check the weather and road conditions before your trip, especially with the unpredictable weather our state is known for.

Download the Wyoming 511 app for road conditions and traffic information.

Download the app HERE.

Stay safe this winter, everyone!

For more information, visit the Wyoming Highway Patrol website: https://www.whp.dot.state.wy.us/home.html