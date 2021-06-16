Cheyenne, Laramie, Scottsbluff Smash High Temperature Records

Cheyenne on Tuesday smashed a high-temperature record that had stood since 1888.

Laramie, Rawlins, and Scottsbluff were among the other communities were among other communities that set June 15 temperature records, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

Get our free mobile app

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''SHATTERING RECORDS FROM 1800s! Cheyenne and Scottsbluff exceed their record high temperature today with Cheyenne at 92 (Previously 90 in 1888) and Scottsbluff at 105 (Previously 103 in 1896). Other cities broke their record highs across the region as well including Laramie, Rawlins, Douglas, and Chadron. Laramie tied a new all time high record at 94 degrees! Laramie hit 94 in 1954 on June 23rd and 1979 August 5th. Thankfully, the cool down will begin Friday afternoon so please stay hydrated to beat the heat!''

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies