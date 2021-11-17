Wyoming Was the Coldest State in the U.S. on Wednesday Night

It doesn't matter where you were on Wednesday evening (November 17th), you could tell there was a significant drop in the temperature. Earlier this week, we were sitting pretty with some temperatures in the 60s. Sure, there was plenty of wind, but overall, we would take that in mid November. But come Wednesday night, we were the coldest state in the U.S.

In Cheyenne, temperatures were expected to drop to about 16 degrees for the evening. They were just about that all around for us. At 10 p.m. MST last night, this tweet gave a relative idea of what temperatures were across the nation.

As you can see, of the contiguous states in the U.S., our temperature on Wednesday night is the lowest. Yes, it lists Casper's current temperature at 17. However, it was at this time, the Weather app on the trust iPhone came in key.

Wyoming Temps at 10 p.m. MST

As you can see in those pics, the time is just after 10 p.m. At that same time, several other usual suspects that are typically some of the colder spots in the U.S. were not near as frigid as you can see below.

Not as Cold as Wyoming

Each of those cities above: Bismarck, Fargo, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Denver were warmer than Wyoming cities were on Wednesday night at about 10 p.m. Sure, Denver is a little to our south, but that's not to say it can't get colder there. And Chicago can get just as cold as the north at times due to its location along Lake Michigan. North Dakota and Minnesota cities speak for themselves. They're typically always frozen. But they weren't more frigid than Wyoming on Wednesday night.

The exception to this would be up in Alaska. They're dealing with single digit temps right now. But they're also not part of the lower 48 contiguous states and that's what the focus is right now.

Of course, highs are expected in the 40s for both Cheyenne and Laramie on Thursday and not so cold for the weekend, but for one particular night, Wyoming was the coldest of the lower 48 contiguous states in the U.S.

