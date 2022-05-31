This is really cool, a screening of a classic silent film at a place that totally fits the mold of a location you'd want to watch a silent film. The Atlas Theater is going to play host to a fundraiser for the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players this weekend with two showings of the Charlie Chaplin film, The Gold Rush.

According to Cheyenne Little Theatre's Facebook Page, The Gold Rush will be shown at the Atlas Theatre Friday, June 4th at 7:30 PM and Saturday, June 5th at 2:00 PM. Tickets for the show are just 10 bucks and will go toward the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, which put on all the shows that we see throughout the year at the Atlas Theatre and Mary Godfrey Playhouse.

This should be a really fun time, I mean, how many times are you given the opportunity to watch a classic silent movie in the Atlas Theatre? That's the perfect setting and will have probably the coolest vibes for that time period while you're sitting in Downtown Cheyenne.

This is going to have to tide us over until the next Cheyenne Little Theatre presentation, which is set to be the annual "Old Fashioned Melodrama". Which is one of the fun events to check out every year. It definitely makes you feel like you're living back in the early days of Cheyenne and Wyoming in general.

Again, tickets for this fundraiser are just 10 bucks and you can get them from the Cheyenne Little Theatre's website here or by calling 307-638-6543.

