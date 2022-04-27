Cheyenne Makes Parade’s List of Best Weekend Getaways

It is that time of the year when people start planning their summer vacations, people are making travel plans as the weather is getting warmer, and despite higher gas prices, there will still be plenty of people wanting to take a road trip for a getaway destination. As we know in Wyoming, the tourism city can get busy, especially when our capital city has been named as one of the best places to travel for a weekend getaway.

The national publication 'Parade' (magazine) has made a list of the 115 best places to travel for weekend getaways throughout not just the U.S., but all of North America. And wouldn't you know it, the Cowboy State had a few appearances on there.

To no one's surprise, Yellowstone National Park made the list. In fact, it was the only national park to do so. Jackson Hole also made a cameo appearance, due in large part to its ski resorts and hiking. But also Cheyenne showed up on the list as well. The capital city put its stamp on the list from the national publication. Here's what 'Parade' had to say about Cheyenne:

Just 90 minutes from Denver, the historic town of Cheyenne, Wyoming boasts a number of museums and cowboy culture, along with a wide selection of outdoor activities and top notch cuisine for a fun weekend of Western adventure and culture. Check out the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days, visit the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, and don't miss the Bison Train at Terry Bison Ranch.

Sure, we already know what we have in Cheyenne, as well as the fact that tourists galvanize the town in the warmer months especially. But it is pretty nice to be known as one of the best places to travel for a weekend getaway in North America. We'll take it. Well done, Cheyenne!

See Inside The Most Expensive House For Sale in Cheyenne

The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Cheyenne Cheyenne, like any city, is made up of many different neighborhoods. While none of them are as famous as SoHo in New York City or Five Points in Denver, Wyoming's capital city has about 20 neighborhoods that its nearly 65 thousand residents live in.

Neighborhood Scout scoured the information on the Chey-town neighborhoods that make up the 32.37 square miles of the city to find where the most expensive places are to live. We're talking about real estate here, not the price of milk or anything. That kind of stuff is pretty uniform across the city.



How Small Is Cheyenne? Let's Compare