Cheyenne Man Caught Shoplifting In Laramie

A Cheyenne man is currently out on bond and facing charges of Felony Theft.

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:02 a.m., Laramie Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a shoplifting in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue.

Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Michael P. McVay for Felony Theft (WS 6-3-402).

Police and Community Services Lieutenant, officer Ryan Thompson said that McVay shoplifted a total worth of over $1200 on three separate occasions. Items include types of cordless power tools, air purifiers, and a vacuum.

Wyoming Statute 6-3-402(a)(c)(i) states a person is guilty of theft if he knowingly takes, obtains, procures, retains, or exercises control over or makes an unauthorized transfer of an interest in the property of another person without authorization or by threat or by deception, or he receives, loans money by pawn or pledge on or disposes of the property of another person that he knew or reasonably should have known was stolen, and he knowingly uses, receives, conceals, abandons or disposes of the property in such manner as to deprive the other person of its use or benefit.

Felony Theft is punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten (10) years, a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00), or both if the value of the property is one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more.