Cheyenne Man, Illegal Alien Get Prison for Trafficking Heroin

Two men have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy to distribute heroin in Laramie County.

Keith Richard Garcia, 35, of Cheyenne, was sentenced to 130 months for the heroin charges and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Garcia's Honduran co-conspirator, 32-year-old Roger Enrique Sandres-Orellana, was sentenced to three years. He was also convicted of illegally entering the U.S., for which he received a sentence of time served of approximately nine months.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray, a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation revealed that Garcia was distributing heroin that he had obtained from a Honduran source of supply in Denver.

Subsequent investigation led to law enforcement identifying Sandres-Orellana, who admitted to being in the country illegally, as the heroin distributor and drug runner.

Murray says law enforcement recovered approximately 59 grams of heroin, items related to the distribution of controlled substances and a firearm.

"These offenders posed a significant danger to public safety in Laramie County," said Murray. "I am pleased to see justice was served."