Cheyenne Man Reunited With Missing, Blind Cat Thanks to Microchip
A blind cat named Dizzy who went missing last week is back with her owner thanks to a microchip.
Cheyenne Animal Control Supervisor Officer Elizabeth Wagner says officers were called to a report of an injured cat around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
"The reporting party said they found a blind cat that they believed was injured resting on the hood of their car," Wagner said in a press release.
When officers arrived at the scene, they recognized the cat as Dizzy, who had been missing since Friday, Aug. 12.
After scanning her for a microchip, officers were able to safely return Dizzy to her owner, Michael Dieters.
"This story is a great example of why every dog and cat should be microchipped," said Wagner.
"It is a safe and effective way for veterinarians, shelters, and animal control officers to contact owners regarding any missing or stolen pets they have reported."