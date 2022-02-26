Two Cheyenne Cops Injured in Scuffle With Suspected Drunk Driver

Two Cheyenne police officers were injured during an altercation with an allegedly drunk man at Frontier Mall Saturday afternoon, police said.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to the mall around 4:30 p.m. for a suspected drunk driver parked outside of the premises.

"Responding officers contacted the vehicle owner, Alexander Moore, 32, from Casper, who showed signs of alcohol impairment," Farkas said in a news release.

"As officers attempted to take Moore into custody, he began to resist and reached for an officer’s firearm, trying to pull it from the holster," Farkas added. "The officer was able to maintain control of the firearm and Moore was detained (and) placed in a restraint."

Farkas says during the scuffle, a dog leaped out of Moore’s vehicle and began attacking and biting officers.

"Officers were able to safely contain the dog and contact Cheyenne Animal Control for holding," she said. "Two CPD officers were transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries resulting from the incident."

Farkas says Moore was also taken to CRMC for treatment of injuries and booked into the Laramie County jail.