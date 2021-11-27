Cheyenne Mayor Decries ”Senseless Vandalism” In City

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says "We have had way too much senseless vandalism recently."

The mayor made his comments on Friday as part of his weekly "Mayoral Minute" news release.

The release included the following comments:

''We have had too much senseless vandalism recently. The Police Chief and I met with the owner of a downtown restaurant that captured video of three men walking in broad daylight and spray painting his building and outdoor tables. He was disappointed it has taken this long to prosecute the men for the damages. Good news is we have made the case and the vandal was arrested. I appreciate business owners and residents helping our police catch those doing senseless vandalism."

A Saturday morning email to a Cheyenne Police spokesperson inquiring about a possible increase in vandalism was not immediately answered.