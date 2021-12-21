Cheyenne Meteorologist: Blame La Nina For The Windy Weather

It's been unusually windy in southeast Wyoming lately.

But a Cheyenne-based meteorologist says we can expect stretches of similar weather through the next few months. While windy weather is nothing new in southeast Wyoming, we've been seeing a lot of it lately and it's been pretty intense. Wind speeds over 90 miles per hour have been recorded in the area on multiple occasions in recent days.

Statewide, a gust hit 118 miles per hour not long ago in Clark, near Cody.

The National Weather Service says wind speeds of 74 miles per hour or greater are considered "hurricane-force" winds. We've been topping out at or above that range with great regularity recently.

So we asked Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. what is behind the recent windy weather.

Here is his response:

''it is a typical pattern we see in la niña, we are in a robust 2 year la niña so these extended windy periods will happen off on until la niña fades which won’t be until late spring.''

Day is the founder and President of Dayweather Inc. in Cheyenne, Meanwhile, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the windy weather is likely to continue over the next few days: A prolonged stretch of very windy weather continues! High Wind Warnings have been posted for the southeast Wyoming wind corridors and adjacent high plains from this afternoon through Wednesday. Wind gusts in excess of 60 MPH will initially develop along the I-80 corridor near Arlington and Elk Mountain between Laramie and Rawlins, as well as over the South Laramie Range and adjacent Foothills between Laramie and Cheyenne after 5 PM MST today, with periods of strong winds likely to persist through at least mid day Wednesday. Winds are expected to spread across Platte County including Bordeaux, Wheatland and Glendo this evening and overnight tonight with gusts up to 70-75 MPH possible near the Laramie Range. There will be a lull over these areas during the late morning and early afternoon hours on Tuesday, but expect a repeat of strong winds Tuesday night and Wednesday. These winds could even spill into the Cheyenne area after 2 AM tonight with potential for 60 MPH gusts continuing into Tuesday afternoon, possibly returning again late Tuesday night and Wednesday. There will also be a chance for a brief period of 60 MPH wind gusts into Douglas in Converse county later tonight, but that area should see the threat subsiding shortly after sunrise on Tuesday. Use caution if driving early this week, especially for light-weight and high- profile vehicles. For road conditions in Wyoming, dial 511 or visit wyoroad.info.