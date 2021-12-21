Cheyenne Hospital Reports 31 COVID Hospitalizations, 7 Deaths

As of Monday, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 31 people hospitalized for COVID 19, and the hospital has recorded 7 deaths from the virus over the past week.

That's according to the CRMC Facebook page.

According to the post, two of the patients hospitalized had been fully vaccinated and one had been partially vaccinated. The rest were unvaccinated. One of the 7 people who died had been fully vaccinated, the other six were unvaccinated.

But none of the 10 people in the ICU or of the eight on ventilators had been vaccinated, according to CRMC. Below is a graphic from the hospital Facebook page:

As of yesterday [Dec. 20], 43 percent of Wyoming residents were fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.