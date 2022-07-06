Cheyenne NWS: Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy rain and flash flooding are possible in southeast Wyoming today [July 6].

The agency posted this statement:

Showers this morning expected to continue to increase in coverage through the morning hours. With daytime heating, expect thunderstorms to become widespread during the afternoon and evening hours. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms today. We think the best area for severe storms today will be the southern Nebraska Panhandle. There will be a lot of monsoon moisture in place today to see storms producing heavy rain. A Marginal Risk area for excessive rainfall has been identified for the Nebraska Panhandle and southeast Wyoming, along and east of a line from Douglas to Laramie. If encountering water covered roads this afternoon through the evening hours, turn around. Don't drive through flooded areas as the roadway could have been washed away under the flooded areas. Be safe!

And it looks like more rain is headed our way over the next few days:

Looking at weather impacts each day across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle Thursday through Monday next week. Thursday looks like a pretty good severe thunderstorm threat, especially east of the Laramie Range. A Marginal Risk area is in effect for the Panhandle and in southeast Wyoming east of Interstate 25. Temperatures ramping up for Friday and Saturday. Hottest day will be Saturday, when the Nebraska Panhandle could see afternoon temperatures exceeding the century mark. The risk for heat related injuries will be pretty high Saturday. We do see some relief in the heat Sunday, as a front moves into the area from the north. Elevated to critical fire weather conditions will be on the rise ahead of this front, for areas west of the Laramie Range for both Sunday and Monday. For locations east of the Laramie Range, afternoon and evening thunderstorms return. This time of year, the risk for severe thunderstorms will be there both Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned to later updates in the forecast, we'll keep you informed on conditions.