Cheyenne PD Respond to Motorcycle Crash

At approximately 11:30 am on August 5, Cheyenne Police Officers were called to an incident at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Plattee Ave, where a motorcyclist had been hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

The collision occurred as the driver of a 2012 Ford F-150 truck was attempting to make a lefthand turn from East Lincolnway onto Platte Avenue. It was while making this turn that the truck collided with a 2013 Harley-Davidson Super Glide motorcycle traveling down Lincolnway from the opposite direction.

Responding officers discovered that the motorcyclist, a 70-year-old male of Cheyenne, was thrown from the bike and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The truck driver, a 41-year-old male of Cheyenne, was cooperative and remained on-scene to assist officers with their investigation.

Impairment is not being looked at as a factor in this collision.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?

Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.
Filed Under: Cheyenne, Cheyenne PD, Cheyenne Police Department, Crash, Lincolnway, motorcycle, Truck
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top