Upcoming Road Work Off Lincolnway

Starting on August 3, crews with S&S Builders, LLC and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be returning to the Crow Creek structure on U.S. Highway 30/Lincolnway in order to continue some bridge rehabilitation work which began earlier this spring.

The structure is located at mile marker 361.54, or near the intersection of Lincolnway and Missile Drive.

Crews will now be focusing on replacing the approach slabs, placing a rigid concrete overlay and other various rehab activities.

Those traveling through the area should expect delays as traffic is moved to a head-to-head configuration while crews work.