I-70 Is Lemony Fresh After A Spill Near Denver

I don't know about you, but I love the fresh scent of lemon after cleaning...whether it be my car, the house, our studio...anything really, there's nothing like that scent of lemon to confirm that things are clean.

When I think of I-70 I don't think of fresh smelling things, but yesterday that changed after a truck that was carrying lemons spilled all over the freeway.

There were no injuries (except for the lemons) and the driver of the truck is ok.