Cheyenne Police Asking For Public’s Help Finding Missing Girl

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 14-year-old Leticia Monique Loya.

According to a post on the CPD Facebook page, Leticia is 5'4 tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, wears braces and has pierced ears.

According to the post:

Leticia was last seen in the area of Everton Dr wearing a red Sweater, red Nike "Just Do It" Tshirt, Black Jeans, red Vans shoes.

If you have information, please contact Officer Wiltjer at (307) 633-6684.