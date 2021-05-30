Cheyenne Police Looking For Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 13-year-old Miranda Mitchell.

That's according to the CPD Facebook page.

She's described as being 5'4 tall and weighing 165 pounds, with half-pink hair. She was last seen at noon on Saturday at Saddle Ridge Elementary School, wearing gray sweatpants and a black t-short with writing on it.

Anyone with information on Miranda Mitchell is being asked to call the Cheyenne Police Department at 632-6500.