The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 14-year-old Leticia Loya.

That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page, which offers the following description of the missing girl:

Leticia Loya

14 years old

5’4”

105 lbs

Last seen at her home on 06/25/2021 at approximately 10:30 pm. Any information on her location contact Dispatch at 307-637-6525. Reference case # 21-33094.