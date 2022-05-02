Cheyenne Police Buy Pizza For Family After Domestic Disturbance

Cheyenne Police say they bought pizza for a local family Sunday after a domestic disturbance resulted in dinner being thrown against a wall and ruined.

That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page.

According to the post:

"Despite what the lady on Pershing who just got a speeding ticket may think, we really do have some nice officers. Tonight, Officer Wellman responded to a domestic disturbance in which the male party threw the evening's pizza on the wall and left. Officer Wellman bought pizza for the family and the pizza tosser will be stuck with leftovers. If he keeps it up he might get just desserts."

